Furucombo Price Reaches $0.38 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $9.26 million and $734,957.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,616,035 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

