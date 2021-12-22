Maurizio Baratta Sells 898 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68.

On Thursday, September 30th, Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $91,369.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,572. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

