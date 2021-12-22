Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYXT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 295,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

