Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 295,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
