Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $203.71

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.71.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.71. 880,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,715. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.02 and a 200 day moving average of $191.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

