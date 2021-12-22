$29.26 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post $29.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.07 million and the lowest is $28.46 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $22.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $97.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.73 million to $98.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.73 million, with estimates ranging from $135.81 million to $165.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. 2,816,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.