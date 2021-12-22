TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,343.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $33.09 million and $60,343.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.93 or 0.08128155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,311.62 or 0.99921459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00073316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,472,917,600 coins and its circulating supply is 38,472,188,491 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

