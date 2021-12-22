$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,394. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 151.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.