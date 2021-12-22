Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 79,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

