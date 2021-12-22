Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 648,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

