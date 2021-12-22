Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $68.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,901. Cabot has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.