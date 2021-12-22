Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,189,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $53,439,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,089. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

