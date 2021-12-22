$64.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to report sales of $64.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year sales of $242.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellebrite DI.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $25,039,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $12,964,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,209,000.

CLBT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.24. 69,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $13.24.

