MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.84 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $139,926.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00320962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

