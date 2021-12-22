Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells 7,369 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $101,692.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 1,032,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

