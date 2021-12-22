State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. 1,698,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 32.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 40.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in State Street by 42.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

