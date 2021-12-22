State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. 1,698,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 32.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 40.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in State Street by 42.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.