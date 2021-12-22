IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.47. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.76. The stock had a trading volume of 891,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,769. IQVIA has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $277.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.24.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

