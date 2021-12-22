Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Scott Nagel Sells 12,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $482,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $460,440.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00.

RDFN stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. 634,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,619. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

