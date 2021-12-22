Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 31,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 166,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,782. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

