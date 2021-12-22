Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 31,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 166,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,782. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.