Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells 34,822 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. 1,020,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

