Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $72.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 3,432,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -505.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

