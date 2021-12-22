Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 18,363 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01.

On Friday, November 19th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,059. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $4,571,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

