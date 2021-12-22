GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 174,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

