First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 163,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

