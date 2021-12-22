Project TXA Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $434,132.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00006386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.47 or 0.08103690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,251.65 or 1.00222963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

