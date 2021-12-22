SIX Hits Market Capitalization of $66.42 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. SIX has a total market cap of $66.42 million and $5.14 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIX has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One SIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.47 or 0.08103690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,251.65 or 1.00222963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

