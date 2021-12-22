Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will report $57.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $212.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ESMT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 434,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

