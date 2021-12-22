Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $625,057.16 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $625,057.16 and $2,926.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00277538 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010350 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,648,033 coins and its circulating supply is 433,387,597 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

