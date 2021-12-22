$807.29 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $807.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.10 million and the lowest is $799.47 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 369,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,152. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

