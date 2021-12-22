Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.32. 4,291,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

