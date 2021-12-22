Agios Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average daily volume of 213 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 459,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

