Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SAPMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

