Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 2,069,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

