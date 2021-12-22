Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

SLFPF remained flat at $$3.17 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

