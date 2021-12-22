Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.35 Million

Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $162.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $162.57 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $147.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

MANH stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.77. 200,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,389. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

