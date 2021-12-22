Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.69. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

