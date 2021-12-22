Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $675,091.50 and approximately $8,409.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.91 or 0.08180809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00318942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.47 or 0.00900372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00073502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00389912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00254167 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,793,537 coins and its circulating supply is 11,748,993 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

