Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

AVAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

AVAL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 62,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,854. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.