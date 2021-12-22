Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target at $27.36

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,280,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 209,491 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 1,562,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,924. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

