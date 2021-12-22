Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Price Target at C$14.56

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EQX stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.45. 812,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,052. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.05. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.33.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

