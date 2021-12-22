Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.42.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE OC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

