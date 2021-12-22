BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

