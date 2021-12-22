Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.11. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 147,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 920.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 39,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,176. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

