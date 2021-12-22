Brokerages Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target at $85.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDAIF shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Daimler has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $103.78.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
