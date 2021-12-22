Brokerages Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target at $85.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDAIF shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Daimler has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.