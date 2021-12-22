Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.11

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 21490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEOEY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.8486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

About Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.