Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $552,447.88

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $552,447.88 and approximately $1,005.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,399.56 or 0.99234510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $711.58 or 0.01458963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

