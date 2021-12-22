thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have commented on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

