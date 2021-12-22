Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$24.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.95. 296,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,202. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

