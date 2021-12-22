BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 127,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

