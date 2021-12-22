Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $92.62 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $60.67 million and $9.54 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $92.62 or 0.00189165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 677,770 coins and its circulating supply is 655,037 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

