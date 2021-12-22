Conflux Network (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.72 or 0.08175274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00319312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.00899822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00073852 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00391418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00254217 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.